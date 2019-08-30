BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $240.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.83.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.