BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Market Perform

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$85.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.33.

TSE TD traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$71.86. 1,560,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,439. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$65.56 and a 1-year high of C$80.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total transaction of C$5,060,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

