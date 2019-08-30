BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target to $7.00

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Ryerson’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ryerson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ryerson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Ryerson by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 3.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

