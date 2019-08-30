BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BOLT has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

