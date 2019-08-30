BowsCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BSC)

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One BowsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BowsCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. BowsCoin has a total market cap of $11,175.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 75.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BowsCoin (BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

Buying and Selling BowsCoin

BowsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

