BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.39.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.