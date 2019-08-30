Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $11.75. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,004 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. Braveheart Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

