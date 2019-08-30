Brickblock Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $12,034.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Brickblock has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

