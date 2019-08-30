Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of BDGE opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $48,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $863,979.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $43,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 446.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

