British Land’s (BLND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

LON BLND opened at GBX 513.60 ($6.71) on Tuesday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.07%.

In related news, insider Tim Score sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £16,648.80 ($21,754.61). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,496.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

