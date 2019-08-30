Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. 822,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.