Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.67. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,789. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,299 shares of company stock worth $26,160,913 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

