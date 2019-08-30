Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.11. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

