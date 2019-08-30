Brokerages Anticipate McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). McDermott International reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 3,571,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.12. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McDermott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 269,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.