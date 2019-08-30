Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

