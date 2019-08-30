Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post ($0.42) EPS

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.42) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verrica Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 4,110 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $30,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 134,616 shares of company stock worth $1,461,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.98.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

