Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 230.83

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of KGF traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 194.70 ($2.54). 2,059,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 186.15 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.30 ($3.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.20.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

