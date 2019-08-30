Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €61.06

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.06 ($71.00).

LXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €54.70 ($63.60). The stock had a trading volume of 274,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1 year high of €70.64 ($82.14). The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.19 and its 200 day moving average is €50.30.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.