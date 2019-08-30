Brokerages Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 284.07

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 281.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 270 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

