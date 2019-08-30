Brokerages Set Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) PT at $8.00

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 19,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,573. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

