Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,236.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

