Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

