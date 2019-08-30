Bulwark (BWK) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $346,794.00 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000912 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

