Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $24.40 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

