Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, cfinex, Binance and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $105.02 million and $33,077.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00704122 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex, Binance, Crex24, Cryptohub and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.