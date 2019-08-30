Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $7.77. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,714 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

