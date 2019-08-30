Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23, approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Trinity ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.26% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

