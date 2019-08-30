Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$210.36 and last traded at C$210.36, 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$211.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$226.30.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.