Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 48,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,242,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cancer Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

