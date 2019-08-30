Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Cango had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter.

NYSE CANG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.65.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

