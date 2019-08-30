Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.90. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 125 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

