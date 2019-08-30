Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.76 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

