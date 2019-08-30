Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,724,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 144,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,444,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.