Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSU. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 83,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $362,215.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,315,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,746. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

