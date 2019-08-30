Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.