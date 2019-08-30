Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$90.00 price objective on Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian cut Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$101.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.51. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$65.25 and a 1-year high of C$109.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 89.39.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

