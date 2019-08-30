Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFX. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.06 ($98.91).

AFX stock opened at €105.70 ($122.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.18. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a twelve month high of €106.70 ($124.07).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

