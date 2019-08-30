Carpetright (LON:CPR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carpetright (LON:CPR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Carpetright from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carpetright in a report on Tuesday.

Get Carpetright alerts:

LON CPR opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Carpetright has a twelve month low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.95.

Carpetright Company Profile

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.