Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 8.5%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.92, approximately 129,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 152,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

