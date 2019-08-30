Cathay International (LON:CTI) Shares Down 15.8%

Cathay International Holdings Ltd (LON:CTI) was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 28,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.24.

Cathay International Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.