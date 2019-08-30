Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 89.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $186,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELG shares. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 177,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,179. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

