CELYAD SA/ADR’s (CYAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

“Our $48 price target is based on our probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for CYAD-01 in r/r AML, and third-line metastatic for metastatic CRC. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2027, apply a 25% POS for 20% POS for 20% POS for 4x price/sales multiple. We include our year-end 2019 estimated fully diluted net cash of $1.20/share (assuming €1.00 = $1.11) to arrive at our price target. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in-line with Celyad’s peers that range between 2-5x.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.