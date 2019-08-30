Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Head to Head Comparison

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Central Federal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Central Federal and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 1.93 $4.27 million N/A N/A Broadway Financial $16.10 million 3.06 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 17.47% 13.45% 0.93% Broadway Financial 6.72% 1.98% 0.23%

Summary

Central Federal beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.