Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.14, 100,653 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 50,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

