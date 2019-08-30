Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of CHMG opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.23. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chemung Financial by 653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

