Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $8.91. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 10,900 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 59.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

