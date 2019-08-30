Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cision were worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 332.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cision by 290.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cision by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $321,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,280,485.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $645,809. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cision Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CISN. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

