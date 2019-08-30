Citigroup Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Panasonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

PCRFY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 billion. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

