Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CTXS stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,187. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after buying an additional 1,477,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

