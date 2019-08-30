CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.71

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.71 and last traded at $216.75, with a volume of 37322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,771 shares of company stock worth $15,398,375. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

